Prince Harry Claims U.K. Security Decision Was ‘Unfair’

The Funeral Of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Is Held In Windsor WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Prince Harry arrives for the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark was born 10 June 1921, in Greece. He served in the British Royal Navy and fought in WWII. He married the then Princess Elizabeth on 20 November 1947 and was created Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth, and Baron Greenwich by King VI. He served as Prince Consort to Queen Elizabeth II until his death on April 9 2021, months short of his 100th birthday. His funeral takes place today at Windsor Castle with only 30 guests invited due to Coronavirus pandemic restrictions. (Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
(Photo by Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi
2:42 PM – Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Prince Harry has challenged the U.K.’s High Court after they decided to downgrade his security protection when he moved to the United States, saying it was an “unfair” ruling. 

According to Harry’s attorney, Shaheed Fatima, the prince’s security needs, also known as the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC), treated him unfairly and neglected to abide by its own guidelines, which called for a risk assessment regarding the Duke of Sussex’s security.

“RAVEC should have considered the ‘impact’ that a successful attack on the claimant would have, bearing in mind his status, background and profile within the royal family – which he was born into and which he will have for the rest of his life,” Fatima said. “RAVEC should have considered, in particular, the impact on the U.K.’s reputation of a successful attack on the claimant.”

Government Attorney James Eadie stated that the prince “should be placed in a bespoke position and that bespoke arrangements be… specifically tailored to him.”

“He is no longer a member of the cohort of individuals whose security position remains under regular review,” Eadie continued.

He continued, explaining that there was a cost factor since “security funds are not unlimited” and that he has received protection for specific occasions, such as his visit in June 2021, when he attended a charity event for ill children at Kew Gardens in London and was pursued by photographers.

Harry argued that the committee unfairly denied his security request and did not disclose the panel’s composition.

He also stated that the assistant private secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth II, Edward Young, should not have been on the committee due to “significant tensions” between them.

The Home Office has maintained that since Harry had given up his position as a family worker, any conflicts he may have had with the employees of the royal household were unimportant and the committee had the right to make its decision.

A judge is expected to make a ruling on the case at a later date. The date was not disclosed to the press.

