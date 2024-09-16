DeSantis Says Florida Will Conduct Own Investigation Into Second Assassination Attempt On Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a victory speech after defeating Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist during his election night watch party at the Tampa Convention Center on November 8, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. DeSantis was the projected winner by a double-digit lead. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:55 AM – Monday, September 16, 2024

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has stated that Florida will conduct a separate investigation regarding how a gunman was able to get within 500 yards of former President Donald Trump for the second time for a potential assassination attempt against the former president.

DeSantis (R-Fla.) posted on X that Florida will be conducting its own investigation into the Trump International Golf Club incident.

“The people deserve the truth about the would-be assassin and how he was able to get within 500 yards of the former president and current GOP nominee,” DeSantis said.

On Sunday, police detained suspect Ryan Wesley Routh in Martin County and discovered an AK-47 style rifle with a scope, two backpacks, and a GoPro “which he was going to take pictures with” by the fence of Trump’s golf course.

The Secret Service said that luckily, Trump was “between 3 and 500 yards away from the suspect.”

“But with a rifle and a scope like that, that’s not a long distance,” officials said.

This is the second time in the approximate last two months that a gunman has gotten within Trump’s vicinity.

On July 13th, Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, killing one and injuring others, including the former president.

