Cuomo Sits For Closed-Door Testimony Before House Select Subcommittee On COVID-19 Pandemic

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declares a state of emergency Tuesday due to the ongoing violence on July 06, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN’s Chloe Hauxwell

12:53 PM – Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo took to Capitol Hill to face questions from members of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

New York Republican Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) shared a post on X (Twitter) highlighting the answers lawmakers were seeking during Tuesday’s interview.

She said that they want to know why Cuomo (D-N.Y.) forced New York nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients and why the state manipulated data around the deaths occurring in those nursing homes.

Committee members also want to know why the state didn’t utilize emergency resources and alternate locations like the USNS Comfort ship.

Finally, the subcommittee wants to find out when he started working on his book deal.

Cuomo spoke to the press before heading into the hearing.

Cuomo called the investigations partisan. However, in 2022, the state comptroller found that Cuomo’s health department was not transparent about the number of nursing home deaths. Those numbers are believed to be understated by as much as 50%.

