Hamas Leader Says Palestinian Deaths Are ‘Necessary Sacrifices’ In Leaked Messages Obtained By Wall Street Journal

Head of the political wing of the Palestinian Hamas in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar speaks during a meeting in Gaza City. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

12:05 PM – Tuesday, June 11, 2024

According to a Wall Street Journal report citing stolen messages, the top Hamas leader in Gaza, who assisted in planning the terrorist attack on October 7th, acknowledged that he personally saw all Palestinian civilian deaths as “necessary sacrifices” in order to continue the group’s war efforts against Israel.

Messages from Sinwar obtained by the Wall Street Journal expressed that Yahya Sinwar praised his own accomplishments in delaying cease-fire talks while the Jewish state faces growing international criticism over the Palestinian death toll.

The messages were translated into English.

“We have the Israelis right where we want them,” Sinwar said in a message to other Hamas leaders meeting with Qatari and Egyptian negotiators.

Throughout the dozens of communications that the Wall Street Journal examined, Sinwar, who already comes off as a cold-blooded psychopath who has no care or empathy whatsoever for his fellow Palestinians, is only focused on Israel suffering as much as possible from the ongoing conflict.

However, Palestinian civilian support of Hamas in the West Bank and Gaza still remains high, according to a poll by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research.

“Only 5 percent of Palestinians think Hamas’s massacre on October 7 constitutes a war crime. The poll found that 80 percent of Palestinians have not seen videos of Hamas atrocities, with 60 percent responding that the media they watch did not show them,” the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) reported.

Sinwar informed Ismail Haniyeh that the killings of his sons and other Palestinians in Gaza will only “infuse life into the veins of this nation, prompting it to rise to its glory and honor,” according to the outlet.

Even Sinwar, who has fought against Israel for most of his life, was also reportedly stunned by the heinous acts his fellow “fighters” committed on October 7th, proven by the obtained letters he wrote to other Hamas officials and negotiators.

“Things went out of control,” Sinwar said in one message where he discussed the kidnappings of women and children.

“People got caught up in this, and that should not have happened,” he added.

Even though Israel has destroyed almost all of Hamas’ battalions and strongholds in Gaza, Sinwar seems intent on extending the conflict for as long as possible. Earlier this year, the chief of Gaza denounced negotiations with his superiors aimed at reaching a settlement with the Jewish state.

“As long as fighters are still standing and we have not lost the war, such contacts should be immediately terminated,” he said. “We have the capabilities to continue fighting for months,” Sinwar says in another message.

Sinwar also maintained in a number of his statements that he will continue to fight until Israel loses the majority of international support, even if it means sacrificing his own life or thousands more civilians in the process. He expressed that the higher the Palestinian death toll rises, the less support Israel will have in the end.

“We have to move forward on the same path we started,” Sinwar writes. “Or let it be a new Karbala,” he added. Karbala references a 7th-century Iraqi battle where the grandson of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad was killed.

After being detained by the IDF in 1988 and freed in a prisoner exchange in 2011, Sinwar ascended to prominence within Hamas and was appointed as its highest-ranking Gaza official in 2017.

