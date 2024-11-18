Cruise Company Markets 4-Year Trip To Americans Who Want To ‘Escape’ Trump’s Second Term

The Villa Vie Residences’ Odyssey cruise ship. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

2:14 PM – Monday, November 18, 2024

A four-year getaway from President-elect Donald Trump’s second term in office is being offered to Americans by a Florida-based cruise line.

Villa Vie Residences, a cruise line whose headquarters are based in Pembroke Pines, Florida, recently announced the opening of its Tour La Vie program, which allows travelers to tour more than 140 countries for up to four years without ever entering the United States.

A range of prolonged stays aboard the Villa Vie Odyssey are available for the Tour La Vie voyage, including the four-year “Skip Forward” trip, the three-year “Everywhere but Home” option, the two-year “Mid-Term Selection” cruise, and the one-year “Escape from Reality” ship.

“We came up with this marketing campaign before we even knew who would win. Regardless of who would have won, you would have half of the population upset,” said CEO Mikael Petterson. “Quite frankly, we don’t have a political view one way or the other. We just wanted to give people who feel threatened to have a way to get out.”

Single-occupancy cabins for the entire four-year trip start at $256,000, while double-occupancy cabins cost up to $320,000. All cabin experiences start at under $40,000 annually. The cost includes WiFi, doctor checkups, and all food and beverages. Weekly housekeeping and biweekly laundry services are offered at no extra charge, but alcohol is only included at dinner.

Before starting a four-month adventure through South America that includes two Panama Canal transits, two World Wonders, the Chilean Fjords, an Antarctic sail-by, Carnival in Rio, and an eight-day expedition into the Amazon River, passengers will have the opportunity to spend a month in the Caribbean.

Since advertising the specialty cruise options on November 7th, Villa Vie Residences has already seen a “huge uptick” in calls, according to Petterson, the CEO.

Voters will also still be able to cast ballots by mail to the cruise line’s corporate headquarters and then to the ship if they are American citizens traveling during the 2026 midterm election and the 2028 presidential election, he added.

The CEO further explained that on election night, the cruise held two different political watch parties for its passengers, as Democrats watched MSNBC and Republicans watched Fox News.

“They didn’t want to talk to one another,” Petterson told the outlet. “They wanted to stay away from one another. At the end of the day, everyone there isn’t there to talk politics. They actually have similar lifestyles. There wasn’t any sort of issues or anything.”

Villa Vie Odyssey, which can accommodate up to 600 people, just began the second month of its 15-year global tour. The ship will travel to more than 100 tropical islands, 13 World Wonders, and all seven continents.

Due to unforeseen repairs, the ship was previously stranded in Belfast for four months. The Odyssey eventually sailed from Belfast Harbour in late September, although it was originally planned to depart the Northern Irish port in May for a three-year, round-the-world journey.

