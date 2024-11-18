Report: Windsor Castle Estate Broken Into 

Members of the public gather outside Windsor Castle, west of London, on September 13, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:11 PM – Monday, November 18, 2024

Masked men have broken into a building at Windsor Castle’s estate.

Thames Valley Police reported to FOX News that on October 13th, the Windsor state had been targeted.

“At around 11:45pm on Sunday 13 October, we received a report of burglary at a property on Crown Estate land near to the A308 in Windsor,” they said. “Offenders entered a farm building and made off with a black Izuzu pickup and a red quad bike. They then made off towards the Old Windsor/Datchet area.”

The news was first reported by The Sun, and stated that Prince William and Kate Middleton along with their three children were all asleep at the time of the break-in.

The royals’ home was reportedly just five minutes from the building that had been broken into.

The Sun also reported that the men “must have been watching Windsor Castle for a while” to know where the vehicles were and the best time to attempt the break-in.

They also stated that even though alarms were in place, employees were reportedly unaware of the issue until “they crashed through the security barrier” at a gated exit.

“The barrier needed to be replaced as it was so badly damaged,” the source claimed.

Thames Valley police said that “no arrests have been made at this stage and an investigation is ongoing.”

