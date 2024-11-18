Fetterman Calls Out Pelosi After Blaming Biden For Democrat Loss: ‘You Got What You Wanted, Now You’re Still Blaming Biden’

(L) Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, speaks during a press conference at Democratic National Committee headquarters. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) US Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) speaks ahead of US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris during a campaign rally. (Photo by REBECCA DROKE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:15 PM – Monday, November 18, 2024

Pennsylvania Democrat Senator John Fetterman issued a sharp response to Nancy Pelosi, the former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, after she blamed President Joe Biden for the Democrats’ crushing election loss.

Fetterman’s (D-Pa.) criticism of Pelosi came after she subtly blamed Biden for staying in the race as long as he did, giving Vice President Kamala Harris a shorter amount of time to campaign and sell America her vision.

“Had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race. The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary. And as I say, Kamala may have, I think she would have done well in that and been stronger going forward. But we don’t know that,” Pelosi stated.

“That didn’t happen. We live with what happened. And because the president endorsed Kamala Harris immediately, that really made it almost impossible to have a primary at that time. If it had been much earlier, it would have been different,” she added.

Despite Pelosi’s blame shifting, she played a major influencing role in pushing Biden out the door, prompting Fetterman to call her out.

“People like Pelosi, she really tried to – what’s the word I’m looking for? – She embraced this ‘She’s the godmother, she’s the enforcer.’ And now she’s blaming Biden,” Fetterman stated.

“Well, you can’t have it both ways. You got what you wanted, and now you’re still blaming Biden,” he continued.

Fetterman continued, calling on Pelosi to give up politics completely, allowing for the amplification of a younger generation of voices.

“I think it’s really ironic that you have a woman at age 84 and she is still hanging on. Why not give a younger generation an opportunity to occupy that seat?” Fetterman proposed.

Additionally, Fetterman also recently discussed Trump’s cabinet appointments, characterizing them as “God-tier level trolling,” specifically referencing Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) for Attorney General.

“Eric Schmitt would be a solid choice for AG. But Dem opinions on Gaetz aren’t that interesting. The good ones will come from my GOP colleagues to justify a vote for that jerkoff,” he stated.

“I mean it’s – I would describe it as God-tier level trolling to just trigger a full-on China Syndrome to own the libs in perpetuity,” Fetterman continued. “It’s still not even Thanksgiving yet. And if we’re having meltdowns you know, every tweet or every appointment and all those things, I mean it’s gonna be four years,” Fetterman added.

