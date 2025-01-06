Congress Certifies Trump’s Election Victory

(L-R) US Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson preside over a joint session of Congress to certify the results of the 2024 Presidential election, inside the House Chamber at the US Capitol on January 6, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

10:38 AM – Monday, January 6, 2025

In accordance with the 12th Amendment, a joint session of Congress met to count the Electoral College votes tallied during the 2024 presidential election. At the end of the count, Congress formally announced Donald Trump as the next president of the United States.

Advertisement

On Monday, the Joint session of Congress convened in the Hall of the House of Representatives under the provisions of S.Con.Res.2

In alphabetical order, Vice President Kamala Harris, serving as the president of the Senate, opened each state’s certificate of electoral votes and passed them to one of the four “tellers”—two from the House and two from the Senate. The tellers then read, recorded, and tallied the electoral votes from each state and the District of Columbia (DC).

The tellers were Representatives Bryan Steil (R-Wis.) and Joe Morelle (D-N.Y.). The senators were Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.).

When the final vote was tallied, Harris, who lost the election to Trump, announced the certified count.

Harris described her duty as a “sacred obligation” that she will fulfill, “guided by love of country, loyalty to our Constitution, and my unwavering faith in the American people.”

“Today, at the United States Capitol, I will perform my constitutional duty as vice president of the United States to certify the results of the 2024 election,” Harris said in her video message. “As we have seen, our democracy can be fragile. And it is up to each of us to stand up for our most cherished principles.”

Although Harris might not have openly displayed it on Monday, it was reportedly an emotional moment for the vice president and many of her supporters, according to an anonymous “former longtime Harris assistant” who worked on her campaign.

“There’s definitely sadness and frustration,” said the person who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “She believed she should have won the race, but the country didn’t want to go in that direction.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!