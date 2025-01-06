Trump’s Legal Team Requests Delay In Sentencing To Appeal Merchan’s Ruling

Former U.S. President Donald Trump departs the courtroom after being found guilty on all 34 counts in his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Justin Lane-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:49 AM – Monday, January 6, 2025

On Monday, President-elect Donald Trump requested a New York judge to delay his January 10th sentencing while Trump’s legal team works through the appeal process.

The case stems from a New York jury finding Trump allegedly guilty of 34 counts of “falsifying business records” to conceal a payment to former porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump has repeatedly maintained his innocence, characterizing the case as a “weaponization of our justice system.” Additionally, reputation wise, Trump is widely known to be the “most germ-conscious man to ever lead the free world,” Politico reported, which has led supporters of his to question the legitimacy of Daniels’ claims of sexual conduct between the two.

“Today, President Trump’s legal team moved to stop the unlawful sentencing in the Manhattan D.A.’s Witch Hunt. The Supreme Court’s historic decision on Immunity, the state constitution of New York, and other established legal precedent mandate that this meritless hoax be immediately dismissed,” stated Steven Cheung, the incoming White House communications director.

“Virtually [every] legal scholar and pundit says THERE IS NO (ZERO!) CASE AGAINST ME. The Judge fabricated the facts, and the law, no different than the other New York Judicial and Prosecutorial Witch Hunts. That’s why businesses are fleeing New York, taking with them millions of jobs, and BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN TAXES. The legal system is broken, and business can’t take a chance in getting caught up in this quicksand. IT’S ALL RIGGED, in this case against a political opponent, ME!!!” Trump added in a Truth Social post on Sunday.

Trump’s lawyers added that they plan on asking a state appeals court to reverse Judge Juan M. Merchan’s decision to schedule the sentencing for Friday.

Trump’s legal team has continuously pointed towards the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity decision last year, reminding the judge that former presidents hold immunity from prosecution for official acts in office.

“Presidential immunity violations cannot be ignored in favor of a rushed pre-inauguration sentencing,” Trump’s lawyers wrote.

Nevertheless, Merchan has repeatedly dismissed Trump’s motions, claiming that Trump’s conduct regarding the felony convictions were personal conduct, rather than an official “presidential” act. The New York judge continued, declaring that overturning the verdict would be an affront to the rule of law.

Additionally, Merchan also revealed that Trump will be sentenced to an “unconditional discharge” which means that he would avoid fines, prison time, and probation, but would keep the conviction on his official record.

