Comedian Whitney Cummings’ Viral CNN NYE Roast Of Biden, Harris, Big Pharma And More Prompts Democrat Backlash

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:04 PM – Thursday, January 2, 2025

CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve program included a brief comedy roast by Whitney Cummings, who took shots at President Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, pharmaceutical companies, celebrities, and more, unraveling a can of worms for the comedian as left-wing Americans expressed outrage over uncomfortable truths.

Democrats swiftly rushed to social media platforms after the 42-year-old comedian, who appeared on CNN’s NYE Live special with hosts Anderson Cooper, the son of Gloria Vanderbilt, and Andy Cohen, executive producer of “The Real Housewives” franchise, made scathing remarks directed at the network, the U.S. government, and other well-known figures, industries, and organizations.

Since CNN is among the many mainstream media outlets that have been accused of partisan bias in favor of the Democrat Party, as well as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris over the years, it made the roast even more comical and culturally significant.

At one point during the roast, Cummings remarked that “the Democrats couldn’t hold a primary … [as] they were too busy holding a body upright.”

This bit alludes to 82-year-old President Biden, critiquing his extremely poor performance in the 2024 presidential debate against Trump and his ongoing gaffes, senility, and overall mental decline throughout his presidential term.

From under his umbrella, it was difficult to see Cooper’s reaction, who didn’t seem to have much of a sense of humor as it was at the expense of his politics, but his more light-hearted co-host, Cohen, made an apparent “mock shocked” look before Cummings asks, “are we still rolling, am I off?”

With a faint smile, Cohen responds, “Go for it!”

“It was amazing that the ‘pro-choice party’ didn’t give their voters one when it came to the presidential candidate,” Cummings added at one point, pointing out the hypocrisy of the Democrat Party. She then adds, “Kamala was forced on us so hard you’d think she was patented by Pfizer.”

The clip went viral almost immediately, with media figures, conservative commentators, and incoming Trump administration colleagues sharing it on X, seemingly relishing the chance to attack a network that has condemned the GOP for as long as one can remember.

Cummings also noted that there were a number of happenings in 2024 that “brought everyone together,” joking, “We all agreed we’d rather see J-Lo in a toxic relationship than in concert,” she continued. “We all agreed that the government totally knows what the drones are and aren’t telling us. They’re still up, and we have no idea what’s behind them? I mean, they’re still up in the sky, so I guess we can rule out that they were made by Boeing.” “Are we still rolling? This is wild,” Cummings continued. “Boy Scouts of America, they renamed themselves Scouting America. You know who else changed their name? Sean Combs. Just saying… let’s learn something in 2025.”

This particular bit was referencing how in 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court lifted a temporary halt placed on the Boy Scouts of America’s $2.46 billion settlement with its slew of purported sexual assault victims. This joke piggybacks the “Sean Combs” reference, as that was the original name that P. Diddy went by prior to being accused of underage grooming and sexual assault in 2024.

After liberals and leftists began to attack and condemn Cummings online, she shared a number of explanatory posts that strived to explain her position.

“For the dorks who are grumpy that I didn’t roast Trump in the CNN set, I roasted trump so long ago (I think 2011?) on Comedy Central – and to do that on CNN would be fish in a barrel, a home court advantage cheap shot. There’s no risk in that.,” she said on X, referencing her 2011 Comedy Central roast of Donald Trump, which the president-elect agreed to attend in good fun. Trump also roasted Cummings back later in the program.

“I mean please list the lies I told?” Whitney added on X, continuing to receive liberal backlash.

