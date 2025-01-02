Hamas: Hamas Police Chief And Deputy Killed During Israeli Airstrikes

Palestinians check the damage following an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza Strip on January 2, 2025, amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Hamas movement. (Photo by BASHAR TALEB / AFP) (Photo by BASHAR TALEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

6:12 PM – Thursday, January 2, 2025

Following Israeli air strikes throughout the Gaza Strip, which reportedly took the life of Hamas’ chief of police and his deputy, Hamas announced the news on Thursday.

Advertisement

Hamas claimed that their top police chief, Mahmoud Salah, along with his deputy, Hussam Shahwan, were reportedly killed by the strikes while in an IDF-designated “humanitarian zone.” Eleven others allegedly lost their lives as well.

In addition to Salah and Shahwan, “eleven people were martyred… and 15 were injured after the occupation aircraft bombed a tent…” the Gaza civil defense agency stated.

The Hamas-run interior ministry continued to condemn the “assassinations” of their two leaders. The Gaza interior ministry also accused Israel of “spreading chaos” and “deepening the human suffering” by ordering strikes against Salah and Shahwan.

“By committing the assassination, the occupation continues to spread chaos in the Strip and deepen the human suffering of citizens,” the ministry added.

Meanwhile, the IDF similarly confirmed killing Shahwan, but without mentioning Salah, instead stating that he was “hiding under the protection of the civilian population in the humanitarian zone in Khan Younis.”

The IDF continued, explaining that Shahwan is the head of international security for Hamas, and that he took part in planning attacks against Israeli troops and “severely violating the human rights” of Palestinian civilians.

“Hassam Shahwan was responsible for developing intelligence assessments in coordination with elements of Hamas’ military wing in attacks on the IDF in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF continued, noting that it took “numerous steps” to avoid harming civilians in the area ahead of the strike.

The war first broke out following the deadly Hamas attacks that transpired on October 7th, 2023, which resulted in the death of at least 1,200 people, along with the kidnapping of 251 more.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!