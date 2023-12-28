Colorado Secretary of State: Trump Will Remain On Ballot For Now

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally in the Rodeo Arena at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds October 29, 2016 in Golden, Colorado. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

1:15 PM – Thursday, December 28, 2023

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has announced that, for the time being, she will include 45th President Donald J. Trump on the Colorado GOP primary ballot.

On Thursday, Griswold stated that Trump’s name will not be removed from the ballot unless the highest court, the U.S. Supreme Court, affirms the ruling and states that his name must be removed from the presidential ballot.

The Democrat’s announcement comes after Centennial State Republicans filed an appeal asking the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) to overturn the ruling.

“By excluding President Trump from the ballot, the Colorado Supreme Court engaged in an unprecedented disregard for the First Amendment right of political parties to select the candidates of their choice and a usurpation of the rights of the people to choose their elected officials.”

After the announcement, Griswold voiced her backing for the state’s Supreme Court decision to remove the Republican nominee.

“Donald Trump engaged in insurrection and was disqualified under the Constitution from the Colorado Ballot,” Griswold said. “The Colorado Supreme Court got it right. This decision is now being appealed. I urge the U.S. Supreme Court to act quickly given the upcoming presidential primary election.”

Trump was removed from the ballot by the state’s lower court in a 4-3 ruling on December 19th. Their ruling removed him under an ‘insurrection’ clause of the U.S. Constitution. The left leaning court punished the former president for his role in January 6th.

“President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of President under Section Three,” the ruling stated. “Because he is disqualified, it would be a wrongful act under the Election Code for the Secretary to list him as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot.”

Several states have attempted to replicate Colorado’s actions by striving to remove Trump’s name from the ballot, although, none of the other states have been successful. Michigan recently joined the list of states who have failed in their mission to remove Trump.

The Michigan Supreme Court rejected efforts to remove former President Donald Trump from their state’s 2024 election ballot on Wednesday this week.

