Michigan Supreme Court Rejects Attempts To Remove Trump From 2024 Ballot

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:44 AM – Wednesday, December 27, 2023

The Michigan Supreme Court has rejected efforts to remove former President Donald Trump from their state’s 2024 election ballot.

On Wednesday, the court announced their decision to keep the 45th president on the ballot, blocking efforts to remove him and expressing that Trump should stay on the ballot because they have “not [been] persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this court.”

As per Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which states that an individual who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” after taking an oath to support and defend the Constitution is not eligible to hold office, the court’s order argued for its efforts to remove Trump from the ballot in 2024.

Attempts to remove Trump from the ballot have also been rejected by the courts in states like Arizona and Minnesota.

A group of voters petitioned the Minnesota Supreme Court last month to remove Trump from the GOP primary and general election ballots in 2024.

The court ruled that major parties were still allowed to include seemingly “ineligible” candidates on the primary ballot, citing Minnesota law.

The Michigan Supreme Court’s ruling on Wednesday differs from the Colorado Supreme Court’s historic ruling last week that forbade Trump from running in the state’s primary in 2024 due to “constitutional issues.”

“A majority of the court holds that President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of President under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution,” the Colorado ruling said. “Because he is disqualified, it would be a wrongful act under the Election Code for the Colorado Secretary of State to list him as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot.”

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday morning, Trump praised the decision made by the Michigan Supreme Court, stating that it had “strongly and rightfully denied the Desperate Democrat attempt to take the leading Candidate in the 2024 Presidential Election, me, off the ballot in the Great State of Michigan.”

“This pathetic gambit to rig the Election has failed all across the Country, including in States that have historically leaned heavily toward the Democrats,” Trump wrote. “Colorado is the only State to have fallen prey to the scheme.”

