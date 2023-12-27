Eric Adams Announces Executive Order For Buses Transporting Migrants To N.Y.C

B| (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) F | (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:30 PM – Wednesday, December 27, 2023

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced an executive order that requires charter bus companies carrying migrants to give a 32-hour notice before arriving to the city.

On Wednesday, Adams (D-N.Y.) announced the executive order which laid down new rules for migrants coming to the Big Apple. It stated that charter bus companies now must arrive between 8:30 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday, and that they can only drop off passengers at one location unless otherwise directed by the city.

He also stated that if they fail to comply with the order, it can result in a class B misdemeanor, possible fines, a lawsuit and even buses impounded.

“We really are saying to bus operators and companies, do not participate in Governor Abbott’s actions,” Adams said. “We want them to take the appropriate actions of being responsible by taking those actions during the hours we are laying out. Those asylum seekers on the buses, they will not be penalized any way at all. This does not impact those passengers on the buses.”

The order comes after Governor Greg Abbott (R-Texas) said that he booked an “unannounced and uncoordinated” flight carrying about 180 migrants from El Paso to Kennedy Airport. The flight was diverted to Philadelphia due to weather.

“We had a plane with over 180 migrants depart for N.Y.C. yesterday – it was re-rerouted due to weather/ground stoppage in N.Y.C., and the migrants were bused the remaining way,” a spokesperson for Governor Abbott said.

An Adams spokesperson stated that he believes this is “in another inhumane act of treating human beings like political pawns.”

“Last night – in another inhumane act of treating human beings like political pawns – Texas attempted to send an unannounced and uncoordinated plane with migrants to New York City that was only diverted to Philadelphia due to extreme weather, but whose passengers were then transported here via bus,” a spokesperson for Adams said.

“Last week, 14 rogue buses from the State of Texas arrived in a single night, the highest number recorded by the Arrival Center,” the spokesperson added.

Last week, Abbott’s office admitted to sending more than 120 migrants to Chicago.

During a news conference regarding the matter on Tuesday, Adams once again stated that the city “needs more help.”

“There’s a high level of uncertainty as we continue to navigate these crises that we’re facing. Governor Abbott has made it clear he wants to destabilize cities and send thousands of migrant and asylum seekers here to the city,” he said. “I have to navigate this city out of it. The bottom line is I’m the mayor, and it’s my obligation and responsibility to find the solutions, even if we’re not getting the help that we deserve from Washington, D.C. and we need more help from our partners in Albany as well as they go into this legislative session.”

