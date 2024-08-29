Colorado: New Shocking Footage Captures Migrant Gang Brandishing Firearms In Apartment Complex Takeover

In this handout crime scene evidence photo provided by the Connecticut State Police, shows a Glock 20, 10mm (Photo by Connecticut State Police via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:27 PM – Thursday, August 29, 2024

New viral footage from a security camera in a Colorado apartment complex captured armed Venezuelan illegal alien gang members breaking into a room.

Advertisement

In the footage, one of the men is seen carrying a large rifle while the others brandish handguns.

Former residents of the complex who spoke to the press say that large numbers of Venezuelan migrants have began moving into the apartment complex, displaying “no accountability” for their actions or respect for neighbors.

Additionally, a shootout occurred after the viral footage was released, resulting in one victim with severe injuries and several bullet holes in a number of vehicles parked in the residential area.

The group have been identified as members of a transnational Venezuelan gang known as Tren de Aragua, also known as “TdA,” which is considered one of the most violent gangs in South America. They have infiltrated U.S. cities while committing crimes all over the country, taking advantage of the Biden-Harris open borders. The gang is known for drug and weapon smuggling, sex trafficking, and robbery.

“It’s been a nightmare and I can’t wait to get out of here,” said resident Cindy Romero.

Residents claim that the gang has overtaken the apartment complex and began dealing drugs, openly brandishing firearms, and changing the locks, all while allegedly not paying any rent.

“This is organized. They patrol the property with guns visibly, like they’re not trying to hide them. There’s no repercussion. These are ghosts,” one resident stated.

The Aurora Police Department has now announced plans to create a task force dedicated to “specifically address concerns about Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA) and other criminal activity affecting migrant communities.”

“We are aware that components of TdA are operating in Aurora. APD has been increasingly collecting evidence to show the gang is connected to crimes in the area. However, as we have said previously and as the DEA similarly stated, it would be improper at this time for the city and APD to make any conclusory statements about specific incidents or provide details about law enforcement strategy and operations,” the statement continued.

“There’s no safety net for you because the police are not coming. They say, ‘stay inside and lock your doors.’ I have to work! I was paying rent, these people haven’t been paying rent at all. I’ve been paying rent every month for years,” a resident added. “There’s no help coming for any of us. The police have checked out. They’re not on our side.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!