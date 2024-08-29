Harris Teams Up with Walz on Georgia Tour Before Softball CNN Interview

Democratic presidential candidate US Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Governor Tim Walz,enjoy music by members of the marching band at Liberty County High School in Hinesville, Georgia, August 28, 2024, as they travel across Georgia for a 2-day campaign bus tour. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

12:30 PM – Thursday, August 29, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz kicked off the second day of their rural Georgia bus tour on Thursday, with a break in the action scheduled for 1:45pm, when the duo are “set to tape their big joint sit-down with CNN’s Dana Bash” in Savannah, according to Politico Playbook. The interview will air later in the evening at 9pm EST.

This CNN interview will be the first time the vice president has sat down with a reporter since she became the Democrat Party’s presumptive nominee on July 21st. Harris is facing criticism from the right for her decision to interview with Walz.

“It’s clear that her own team and her own party think she needs a babysitter,” said Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-Ark.) on Fox News on Wednesday. “This isn’t even a tough interview. This is on CNN,” said Sanders.

With polling showing an ever-tightening race in Georgia, the much-publicized visit reflects the growing confidence that the Democrat Party has in their current ticket. According to FiveThirtyEight, recent Fox News polls conducted by Beacon Research/Shaw & Company Research show Harris beating Trump by two percentage points.

Wednesday’s route featured a performance by the Liberty County High School’s marching band, and later, a meal at Sandfly BBQ in Savannah. It is unclear where the campaign bus will travel on Thursday.

The Harris campaign is using the Southeast Georgia tour as a way to connect with regular, blue-collar voters that their party has lost touch with in recent years. The Republican Party is now widely accepted as the party of the working-class and is something that even Democrat Party royalty Robert F. Kennedy Jr. acknowledged on Tucker Carlson’s podcast earlier this week. Kennedy believes there is an historical realignment happening right now with the two parties. He also claimed that Harris refused to meet with him recently.

Georgia, once considered a safe red state, has now become a legitimate swing state, with a popular Republican governor and two progressive Democrat U.S. Senators. Joe Biden was the first Democrat to win the state since Bill Clinton in 1992. The Democrat Party previously won the state in every presidential election from 1876 until 1960.

With early voting remaining a controversial topic in the national discussion of election integrity, states like Georgia are going to be under a magnifying glass by both major parties and the mainstream media. CBS News on Wednesday did a report describing how “In a divided vote earlier this month, the [Georgia State Election] board approved a new rule that empowers local officials in any of Georgia’s 159 counties to question the election before they will certify the results.” Nationwide reporting like this will continue to amplify the exposure of swing states throughout this election cycle.

According to the State of Georgia’s official website, “State law requires local elections officials to allow early in-person voting beginning on the fourth Monday prior to a primary or election, and as soon as possible prior to the runoff.” Early voting in Georgia starts on October 14th.

