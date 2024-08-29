Royal Caribbean Worker Gets 30 Years In Prison After Filming Kids Undressing And Showering 

(Photo via: Broward county sheriff)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:22 PM – Thursday, August 29, 2024

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship employee has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after secretly filming young kids undressing.

On Wednesday, 34-year-old Arvin Joseph Mirasol was sentenced to 30 years behind bars after pleading guilty to producing child sexual abuse material, including from children as young as 2-years-old.

The Philippine national would plant hidden cameras in guest cabins and hide under beds to record kids getting out of the shower.

On February 25th, Mirasol was detained on the Symphony of the Seas ship after a girl found a camera “affixed to the counter underneath the sink” one day after the cruise ship set sail from Southern Florida.

After the ship returned to Port Everglades in March, he was fired and arrested on state charges.

When Mirasol admitted to spying on young girls since December of 2023, when he started working on the ship, he claimed that he wanted to “control it but [he] can’t.”

Investigators said that the 34-year-old’s devices contained numerous videos of children in various stages of being undressed. He would disturbingly zoom in on the child’s genitals.

In one of the videos that investigator’s found, Mirasol is seen installing a camera in a guest’s bathroom.

According to a federal criminal complaint, one of the videos showed a 10-year-old girl undressing and showering with her genitals “clearly visible” and they were “the focus of the video.”

Investigators also said they found various “voyeurism-related” searches on the man’s phone, including “teen on bed.”

The investigation has determined that the children’s ages ranged from 2-years-old to 17-years-old.

Authorities asked Mirasol how he decided what rooms he would target, to which he replied, “If I like who is in that room, I place it.”

Royal Caribbean put out a statement regarding the incident after learning of the allegations.

“It was immediately reported to law enforcement and the crew member was terminated,” they stated. “We have zero tolerance for this unacceptable behavior.”

