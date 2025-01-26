Colombia Caves To Trump’s Threat Of Tariffs Within An Hour After Previously Refusing To Accept Deportation Flights

Migrants board a plane during the first deportation flight of undocumented Venezuelans from the United States to Venezuela, in Harlingen, Texas (Photo by VERONICA G. CARDENAS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:24 PM – Sunday, January 26, 2025

President Donald Trump slammed Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro for refusing to accept deportation flights while vowing to respond with tariffs and travel bans for Colombian officials.

Socialist Colombian President Petro announced on Sunday that the country is refusing to accept deportation fights into the country, before quickly reversing course following Trump’s tariff threat.

“The U.S. cannot treat Colombian migrants as criminals. I deny the entry of American planes carrying Colombian migrants into our territory. The United States must establish a protocol for the dignified treatment of migrants before we receive them,” Petro wrote in an X post. Two U.S. military flights headed towards Colombia, presumably carrying illegal Colombian migrants, were forced to turn back after Petro’s declaration, according to a flight tracker.

President Trump responded to Petro’s announcement on Sunday, writing “I was just informed that two repatriation flights from the United States, with a large number of illegal Criminals, were not allowed to land in Colombia. This order was given by Colombia’s Socialist President Gustavo Petro, who is already very unpopular amongst his people.”

“Petro’s denial of these flights has jeopardized the National Security and Public Safety of the United States, so I have directed my Administration to immediately take the following urgent and decisive retaliatory measures,” Trump continued.

The measures include an “Emergency 25% tariffs on all goods coming into the United States. In one week, the 25% tariffs will be raised to 50%,” along with “Visa Sanctions on all Party Members, Family Members, and Supports of the Colombian Government.”

Trump also vowed to implement a travel ban and “immediate Visa Revocations on the Colombian Government Officials,” as well as “Enhanced Customs and Border Protection Inspections of all Colombian Nationals and Cargo on national security grounds.”

“These measures are just the beginning. We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States!”

Following Trump’s threat, the Colombian government quickly caved, even offering its own presidential plane to accept Colombian nationals who illegally migrated to the United States.

“The Colombian Government, under the leadership of President Gustavo Petro, has arranged for the presidential plane to facilitate the dignified return of the compatriots who were to arrive in the country this morning from deportation flights. This measure responds to the Government’s commitment to guarantee dignified conditions,” the Colombian government wrote in an official statement.

Trump responded to the swift victory with an AI image depicting him in a mobster looking outfit, along with the phrase “FAFO” which means “F*** around and find out.”

Colombia’s decision to refuse to accept Colombian migrants and quickly reverse course follows a similar scenario Mexico recently underwent after defying Trump’s deportation orders, only to quickly reverse course after President Trump applied pressure.

“Thanks to President Trump: Yesterday, Mexico accepted a record 4 deportation flights in 1 day!” press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced in a Friday X post.

“This comes in addition to unrestricted returns at the land border, the deportation of non-Mexicans & reinstatement of Remain-in-Mexico. Mexico has also mobilized 30k National Guard,” she added.

