Florida Democrat Party Treasurer Arrested On Child Porn Charges Following Undercover Sting Operation

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:07 PM – Sunday, January 26, 2025

A Florida Democrat Party official was arrested on charges of transporting child sex abuse material after sending child porn to an undercover police officer.

Matthew Inman, 39, who served as Orange County’s Democratic Party treasurer in Orlando, Florida, was arrested after being caught in a sting operation by undercover law enforcement officers.

Between “August and October of 2024, Inman received and saved several videos of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) to his phone. These videos depicted adults sexually assaulting young children,” the Middle District of Florida’s Attorney’s Office wrote in a press release.

The release went on to reveal that in “October 2024, Inman traveled to Las Vegas and began talking online with an undercover law enforcement officer posing as the father of a 9-year-old boy. During this conversation, Inman expressed interest in meeting and sexually assaulting the purported child. He also sent CSAM videos to the undercover officer.”

Authorities revealed that as FBI agents went to execute a search warrant for Inman’s home, he attempted to delete the videos off of his phone while hiding “in the attic of his house.”

Inman also served as the president of “Rainbow Democrats” a nonprofit organization seeking to “foster goodwill between lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, and allied members of the Democratic Party and the community at large.”

The Orange County Democratic Party responded to the news of Inman’s arrest in a statement on Tuesday.

“We are deeply appalled and horrified by the news that Matthew Inman has been arrested on charges of sexual abuse involving a minor. We unequivocally condemn child sexual abuse in the strongest possible terms and hope that any victims involved receive the support and resources they need moving forward,” the statement read.

“After learning of the allegations against Mr. Inman, the Orange County Democratic Party acted swiftly to suspend him from all voluntary roles and responsibilities. We will continue to uphold the highest standards of accountability and integrity,” the statement concluded.

The initiative to arrest Inman was part of “Project Safe Childhood” which is a nationwide initiative the Department of Justice launched in 2006 aimed at combating the sexual exploitation and abuse of children.

If convicted, Inman faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

