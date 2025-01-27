Hurts, Barkley propel Eagles past Washington in NFC Championship

By Reuters

January 26, 2025 – 4:00 PM PST

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley put on a clinic as Philadelphia thrashed the Washington Commanders 55-23 in Sunday’s NFC Championship, sending the Eagles back to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.

Barkley reached the end zone twice in the first quarter and again in the fourth, while Hurts ran in three touchdowns and connected with receiver A.J. Brown for a fourth.

They will meet the winner of the AFC title game later on Sunday between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl next month in New Orleans.

“I tried to downplay it in my head but it’s amazing, man, it’s amazing we’re here,” Barkley said. “We’re going to celebrate, enjoy this and then get right back to work.”

The loss marked the end of the Commanders’ fairytale season, where rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels led Washington to their first Conference Championship game in 33 years.

Barkley wrested the momentum in the Eagles favor halfway through the first quarter when he shook off a pair of Commanders defenders and streaked 60 yards into the end zone to wild cheers from the home crowd at Lincoln Financial Field.

He ran in another touchdown less than three minutes later.

The Commanders put up a trio of field goals and a touchdown in the first half but it was not enough to catch up as Hurts plowed his way through the Washington defense for a touchdown after the two-minute warning.

Hurts connected with Brown in the end zone about a minute later and sneaked around the Washington defense and into the end zone six minutes into the second half.

The Commanders’ second overall draft pick Daniels rushed 10 yards into the end zone with five minutes left in the third but the Eagles slammed the door from there.

Hurts got over the line one more time early in the fourth quarter and Barkley rushed four yards into the end zone with eight minutes left in the game.

The celebratory Gatorade came pouring down on coach Nick Sirianni’s head with more than three minutes left to go, as inspired rookie running back Will Shipley ran in his first career touchdown.

The win sees Philadelphia back at the Super Bowl again after they lost in 2023 to the Chiefs.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Toby Davis

