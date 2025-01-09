CNN Analyst: Biden Claiming He Could Have Beaten Trump Is ‘Flat Out Bonkers’

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the 115th NAACP National Convention at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on July 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:24 PM – Thursday, January 9, 2025

CNN political analyst Harry Enten recently dismissed President Joe Biden’s assertion that he could have beat Trump in the 2024 presidential race as “flat out bonkers.”

Enten’s comments follow after Biden claimed that he could have defeated President-elect Donald Trump if he had not dropped out of the race, stating: “It’s presumptuous to say that, but I think yes.”

Biden added that he believes that he could have won based on polling data, despite public polling data leaning in favor of Trump up until Biden dropped out.

Meanwhile, Enten, a CNN analyst, slammed Biden’s unfounded claims, breaking down polling data from July, when Biden dropped out of the race.

“Based on the polling data, I categorize Biden’s statement that he could have beaten Trump as ‘flat out bonkers.’ Biden was well behind Trump when he dropped out. Biden never led in all of 2024. And no incumbent president who was anywhere near as unpopular as Biden has ever won,” Enten wrote in an X post.

Enten also pulled up a map showing Trump’s lead, dating back to when Biden dropped out, highlighting the lead in all seven of the battleground states by wide margins.

The political data analyst then moved on to reveal that President Biden did not lead Trump in the polls for a single day in 2024, further shattering Biden’s “delusional” narrative.

“Let’s look at the entire 2024 campaign. Days Biden led Trump in 2024 when Biden was still in the race. Get this, zero, nada, no days, no days was Biden ahead of Donald Trump,” he continued.

Enten concluded the social media video by revealing Biden’s extremely negative approval rating of -19 points, showing that zero of six incumbent presidents have been reelected with a negative approval rating.

Biden previously dropped out in July following his disastrous downfall in a moderated presidential debate against Trump in July, when mainstream media outlets had no choice but to question Biden’s obvious mental decline.

