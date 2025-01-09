SCOTUS Declines Trump’s Bid To Delay N.Y. Sentencing

Justices of the US Supreme Court pose for their official photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on October 7, 2022. (Seated from left) Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito and Associate Justice Elena Kagan, (Standing behind from left) Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

4:45 PM – Thursday, January 9, 2025

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) has denied President-elect Donald Trump’s request to stop the sentencing in his so-called “hush money” case in New York.

In a 5-4 ruling on Thursday, SCOTUS rejected Trump’s emergency request to delay the proceeding.

Justices on the bench, such as Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanagh voted to approve Trump’s request. However, Trump-appointed justice Amy Coney Barrett voted against it with the Democrat justices. In January 2024, she also previously sided with the Biden administration on a border measure.

Justice John Roberts also voted against the request, siding with the Democrats.

In a brief order, the justices gave two reasons for the decision.

“First, the alleged evidentiary violations at president-elect Trump’s state-court trial can be addressed in the ordinary course on appeal. Second, the burden that sentencing will impose on the president-elect’s responsibilities is relatively insubstantial in light of the trial court’s stated intent to impose a sentence of ‘unconditional discharge’ after a brief virtual hearing.”

Trump is set to be sentenced on Friday, just ten days before he is set to be inaugurated on January 20th for a second term.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

