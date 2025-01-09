Fire Evacuation Alert Mistakenly Sent To All 9.6 Million L.A. County Residents

An alert was mistakenly sent by the Los Angeles County Fire Department to Los Angeles County residents on Thursday.

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

5:50 PM – Thursday, January 9, 2025

A wireless emergency evacuation alert, which was intended to only be sent to residents in the Woodland Hills area, was “accidentally” sent to residents across all of Los Angeles County — prompting widespread panic.

Soon after the alert was sent on Thursday, County Supervisor Janice Hahn took to X to announce the technical error.

Several minutes after the alert was sent, a follow-up emergency alert appeared on residents’ phones. The second alert announced: “Disregard last EVACUATION WARNING.”

The Kenneth Fire is currently threatening the Woodland Hills area. Woodland Hills is located near Calabasas and Tarzana.

Officials in other cities in Los Angeles County also quickly announced on social media that the alerts were not intended for their areas.

As of Thursday evening, nearly 180,000 people in Los Angeles County are under evacuation orders. The Palisades Fire, the Kenneth Fire, the Eaton Fire, the Hurst Fire, the Lidia Fire and the Sunset Fire are impacting Los Angeles County,

