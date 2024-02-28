Chrysler Recalling 338,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees After Reports Of Steering Wheel Issues

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

11:27 AM – Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Chrysler is now recalling over 330,00 Jeep Grand Cherokees due to an influx of reports regarding steering wheel issues that have caused drivers to lose control on the road.

On Tuesday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration posted a letter on its website stating that the affected wheels could be related to the upper control arm ball joints and steering knuckles separating, causing the wheel to fall outward and resulting in a loss of control.

According to the letter, the affected models are 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokees.

Chrysler maintained that the company has not been made aware of any incidents or injuries related to the issue so far.

The company also said that owners of the affected vehicles can visit their local dealers to get the upper control arm pinch bolts replaced “at no cost to them.” All drivers who own the at-risk vehicles will be notified by April 12th.

