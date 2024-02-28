Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Son Tyler Arrested, Faces 22 Charges

This image provided by the City of Rifle Police Department shows Tyler Jay Boebert, arrested Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024 and facing possible felony charges of criminal possession of identification documents involving multiple victims and conspiracy to commit a felony, the Rifle Police Department said in a statement. The oldest son of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was in a Colorado jail on Wednesday after being arrested in connection with a recent string of vehicle break-ins and property thefts. (City of Rifle Police Department via AP)

OAN’s James Meyers

10:45 AM – Wednesday, February 28, 2024

GOP Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert’s eldest son was arrested on Tuesday and now faces 22 criminal charges, which includes five felonies, following a string of alleged thefts in the Centennial State.

According to the Rifle Police Department, Tyler Boebert, 18, was handed five felony charges, which includes four for criminal possession of ID documents involving multiple victims, and one conspiracy to commit charge.

The son of the Colorado Republican representative also faces misdemeanor charges of four first-degree criminal trespassing of an automobile with intent to commit a crime, four charges of identity theft, possession with intent to use, and two charges for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Additionally, in 2022, Boebert’s son was given a “careless driving causing bodily injury” ticket after he flipped his father’s SUV into a Garfield County creek bed.

The arrest of Tyler Boebert follows recent news headlines regarding a string of controversies that his mother Lauren has faced in the past year related to her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert.

Lauren Boebert was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband this month after she claimed that he allegedly threatened to harm her and entered the family’s home without permission. However, Jayson claimed that he only entered the home in order to clean it, preparing for the arrival of Boebert’s grandmother. He also claimed that his ex-wife only got the restraining order to “justify” her move to a new congressional district.

The Colorado congresswoman switched to a district that is primarily Republican in December, avoiding another tough re-election bid. She previously won it by a slim margin against her Democrat challenger back in 2022.

On Wednesday morning, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office listed Tyler Boebert as an inmate in the county jail with no bond amount or release date set.

