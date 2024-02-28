Dr. Phil Tells ‘The View’ That Children Crossing Border Illegally Are Becoming Prostitutes, Sweatshop Workers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 27: Dr. Phil McGraw visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on February 27, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

11:57 AM – Wednesday, February 28, 2024

In a Monday interview with “The View,” famous talk show host Phil McGraw, who is widely known as Dr. Phil, stated that many minors crossing the border illegally were being transported to “prostitution and sweatshops,” citing an exchange he had with the union representing border patrol officers who purportedly told him the information.

Dr. Phil spoke on political topics ranging from the present border situation to the negative impacts of school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. He managed to raise eyebrows while discussing these issues.

The talk show host was questioned by Sunny Hostin, one co-host of “The View,” about his recent trip to the Southern border and what he had learned.

“I talked to the head of all the border guards down there, the head of the union. I ask him straight-up, kids are coming over the border with numbers written on them, phone numbers, and addresses. Do we check those out? He said, well, we call them.”

“Is it possible that we’re sending them into known prostitution rings or sweatshops? He said, ‘It’s not possible; it is absolute.’ We are using American tax dollars to ship children into known prostitution and sweatshops,” Dr. Phil said, recounting a conversation he had with a border patrol agent.

The Human Trafficking Institute claims that immigrants make up around 72% of the victims of human trafficking in the United States.

When co-host Ana Navarro questioned him about the type of checks they make at the border, Dr. Phil said that they make phone calls to find out how the individuals know the children.

“They call the number and say…Do you know about this child? They say, yes. Will you receive them when they come? Yes. I said is it possible that’s a prostitution ring? He said, we know enough to know that it—in a number of cases, it has turned out to be absolute sex ring. It has turned out to be an absolute sweatshop. I said, how is this possible?” he said.

Hostin then inquired as to the location of the U.S. attorney’s office and whether they were aware of the situation at the border.

“You mentioned that there are children crossing the border with numbers and names. Many of them are—those names belong to their family members, but you’re saying—and that’s true, but some of them are sex trafficked. Some of them are sweatshop-trafficked. Why do you think the federal government is not involved? Why isn’t the US attorney involved? Is it a resource issue?” she asked. “Have they reached out to the Biden administration about it?”

Dr. Phil explained that it was a matter of resources and that it was “difficult to determine” if they contacted the Biden administration during these instances.

“They say that they’re so overwhelmed with processing that that’s all they can do. They’ve become social workers and processors, and not investigators and border guards, because they’re just processing, processing, processing,” he said in response.

Early in February, Dr. Phil posted a video to social media in which he discussed his thoughts on his visit to the border.

The notable talk host referenced Texas GOP Governor Greg Abbott’s assertion that President Joe Biden was not enforcing protection laws and that he had “enticed” thousands of migrants to illegally evade points of entry into the U.S. in a video uploaded to X (Twitter).

“Texas law enforcement has seized over 454 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this mission. Governor Abbott has said that the federal government has broken the pact between the United States federal government and the states,” McGraw said. “Governor Abbott says President Biden has refused to enforce those laws and has even violated them.”

“The result is a humanitarian crisis, unlike anything we’ve seen before, smashing records for illegal immigration by wasting taxpayer dollars to tear open Texas border security infrastructure,” he added. “Governor Abbott says President Biden has enticed tens of thousands of illegal immigrants away from 28 legal entry points along the Texas border and into the dangerous, deadly waters of the Rio Grande.”

In another topic on the program, he questioned the closure of schools in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and pointed out that school-aged adolescents were experiencing the “highest levels of depression, anxiety, loneliness, and suicidality” since the introduction of social media ten years prior and especially after they were not allowed to attend in-person classes anymore.

“The same agencies that knew that are the agencies that shut down the schools for two years,” he said. “Who does that? Who takes away the support system for these children? Who takes it away and shuts it down?”

