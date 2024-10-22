Christians And Catholics Speak Out After Harris Told Audience Members They’re At The ‘Wrong Rally’ After Hearing ‘Jesus Is Lord’

Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris holds a campaign event with former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on October 21, 2024 in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The event was one of three Harris had scheduled today in three different swing states, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

11:52 AM – Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Kamala Harris seemingly made a grave mistake that could lose her a good chunk of voters who are part of a demographic that makes up over 60% of Americans.

Advertisement

Although Christianity is statistically on the decline in the U.S., in 2023, the American Religious Landscape conducted a survey and found that 66% of Americans identify as Christian. The survey included those who identified as Christians and Catholics, who have slight differences in their customs and belief system, but still both believe in God and that Jesus Christ is the son of God.

At Kamala Harris’ event at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse last week, two Christian students who were shamed by the crowd and taunted by Harris maintain that they were “there for the right reasons.”



College juniors Luke Polaske and Grant Beth said on the Fox & Friends Weekend show that they felt hated and ridiculed when they yelled “Christ is King!” and “Jesus is Lord!” as the Democrat presidential candidate and vice president began discussing abortions.

According to one of them, while being kicked out with his friend, Harris even waved to him mockingly and gave him “an evil smirk,” in his own words.

“I was pushed by an elderly woman. We were heckled at, we were cursed at, we were mocked, and that’s the biggest thing for me personally,” Beth said. “In reflection of the event, Jesus was mocked. You know, his disciples were mocked, and that’s OK. “In reality, we did God’s work, and we were there for the right reasons, and God is watching us in this moment,” he added. “I’m all about being a cordial person no matter your beliefs, but I do believe that we were sent there by God.”

Eventually, Harris, 60, paused her speech and mocked them as they began shouting while “uplifting God.”

“You guys are at the WRONG rally,” Harris declared. “I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street,” referring to Donald Trump’s rally.

Her short list of plans for the U.S. economy, abortion, and other events of the 2024 campaign cycle were some of the main topics of Harris’ address. She continued to speak on abortion and attacked her Republican opponent, former President Trump, for selecting three justices to the U.S. Supreme Court who later assisted in overturning Roe v. Wade.

“I just want to clear that up and confirm that she 100% was talking to us,” he added, while Democrats online have attempted to claim that the VP wasn’t directing her comments towards them.

Beth also noted that Harris will “clearly” be hostile to Christians and Catholics during her presidency if she defeats Trump on November 5th.

“This is what you are going to get with a Kamala Harris presidency,” he argued. “You are going to get the Kamala Harris that alienates over 50% of the U.S. population that is Christian. You’re going to get the Kamala Harris that skips the Al Smith Memorial Dinner.”

In an attempt to clean up her mess, over the weekend, Vice President Harris visited Black churches in Georgia as part of her campaign. This was just days after she offended Christian and Catholic Americans by telling the two men that they were at “the wrong rally” after openly praising God.

“In this moment, across our nation, what we do see are some who try to deepen division among us, spread hate, sow fear and cause chaos,” Harris told the churchgoers. “There are those who suggest that the measure of the strength of a leader is based on who you beat down instead of what we know, which is the true measure of the strength of a leader, is based on who you lift up.”

Meanwhile, Christian and Catholic social media users commented on the recent incident.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!