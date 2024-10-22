CDC: 1 Dead, 49 Falls Ill Following E. Coli Outbreak Linked To McDonald’s Quarter Pounder 

A Quarter Pounder hamburger is served at a McDonald’s restaurant on March 30, 2017 in Effingham, Illinois. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:13 PM – Tuesday, October 22, 2024

The United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a food safety alert after one person died and 49 others fell ill from E. coli, and officials believe the outbreak is linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder burgers.

At least 49 people have reported being sick across 10 different states, including one death from the outbreak.

The CDC announced that 10 people have been hospitalized, including a child who now has hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious complication that can develop from an E. coli infection.

Most illnesses related to the outbreak have been reported from Colorado residents.

According to the agency, the investigation is “fast-moving” in its efforts, and certain information reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has indicated that “slivered onions are a likely source of contamination.”

While the investigation is ongoing, McDonald’s has discontinued the use of onions and quarter-pound beef patties in several states from locations in Colorado, Kansas, Utah, Wyoming, portions of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

However, the CDC also noted that the outbreak may go beyond those states.

The CDC also stated that those specific beef patties are only used for Quarter Pounders, and slivered onions are primarily used for Quarter Pounders, rather than other items.

According to McDonald’s statement, the initial investigation findings linked the onions to “a single supplier that serves three distribution centers.”

“We are working in close partnership with our suppliers to replenish supply for the Quarter Pounder in the coming weeks (timing will vary by local market),” it said. “In the meantime, all other menu items, including other beef products (including the Cheeseburger, Hamburger, Big Mac, McDouble and the Double Cheeseburger) are unaffected and available.”

People with E. coli infections may experience severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Symptoms of infection typically appear three or four days after swallowing the bacteria. Although most people who become ill recover without treatment within a week, some may develop serious kidney problems and require hospitalization.

Anyone who becomes ill after eating a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder should seek medical attention immediately and call their doctor, according to the CDC.

