Stacey Abrams Insinuates That Black Americans Who Don’t Vote For Kamala Are Racist And Sexist

OAN Staff James Meyers

4:30 PM – Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Ousted former Democrat Representative Stacey Abrams argued that the reason why some Black men and women are not supporting Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign is because they’re most likely racist or sexist.

The Georgia Democrat, who repeatedly denied the results of the previous gubernatorial election after she lost to Republican Governor Brian Kemp, was questioned about comments from a notable Georgia pastor.

The pastor had noted that “misogyny” was “still real” in the Black community, and that it was the reason Abrams lost.

“I know it’s a shock to everyone, but sexism remains real and a very pertinent issue,” Abrams declared, agreeing with him.

Abrams also disputed ongoing reports and went on to claim that Harris was doing “very well with Black men,” despite the fact that a handful of recent polls have shown that she is not receiving even close to the same support with Black male voters as past Democrat presidential candidates, even Joe Biden.

This reality also prompted former President Barack Obama to seemingly scold Black men as a whole for not supporting Harris as much as he had anticipated in a speech during his recent trip to Pittsburgh.

“You’re coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses,” Obama said, referencing Black men in a stern tone, sounding like a disappointed father. “I’ve got a problem with that… Part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that.” “My understanding, based on reports I’m getting from campaigns and communities, is that we have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running,” Obama added.

Additionally, polls also show that former President Donald Trump has the most support from that demographic of any Republican presidential candidate since 1960.

Abrams further explained why she thinks why some Black Americans may not be voting for Harris.

“We do have to acknowledge that there is sexism. There is racism,” Abrams interjected. “There are challenges in our electorate and that’s why it’s so important that Kamala Harris is going everywhere and talking to everyone. She respects voters. She meets them where they are and she refuses to be told that she has lost a cohort, lost a community simply because she’s different.”

