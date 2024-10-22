Biden Calls For Trump To Be ‘Politically’ Locked Up 

US President Joe Biden speaks to staff as he visits a New Hampshire Democratic coordinated campaign office in Concord, New Hampshire, on October 22, 2024. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:08 PM – Tuesday, October 22, 2024

President Joe Biden has called for former President Donald Trump to be “politically” locked up.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Biden made the comment during an event in Concord, New Hampshire referring to when Trump had called to imprison Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential race.

Biden said Trump wants to eliminate his political advisors and detractors.

“He thinks he has a version of the Supreme Court ruling on immunity to be able to, if need be, if it was the case, to actually eliminate, physically eliminate, shoot, kill someone who he believes to be a threat to him,” Biden told his supporters.

“I know this sounds bizarre. It sounds like if I said this five years ago, you’d lock me up,” he added. “We got to lock him up. Politically lock him up. Lock him out. That’s what we have to do.”

He also stated that Trump supporters have “anti-democratic” attitudes.

“We’re dealing with a totally different breed of cat now,” he said. “That was— the civil rights era was terrible. But we have a group now that is just literally, and I’m not one that is prone to hyperbole, but we have a group running the MAGA Republicans who have an anti-democratic attitude toward the way the Constitution functions.”

Many Democrats, including presidential candidate Kamala Harris, have stated that Trump poses a threat to democracy.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!