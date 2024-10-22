Tulsi Gabbard Switches To Republican Party

Tulsi Gabbard attends a live taping of Hannity at Fox News Channel Studios on September 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:55 PM – Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Trump’s campaign announced on X that Independent politician Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democrat who previously served as a U.S. Representative for Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district from 2013 to 2021, has switched parties to join the GOP.

Advertisement

During their 90-minute address in Omaha, Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. criticized the Biden-Harris administration, emphasized specific information concerning disaster relief funds, and discussed all the advantages and benefits of another Trump presidency.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s reaction to the hurricane clearly “failed,” Gabbard asserted on stage.

Kennedy told Fox News‘ ‘Gutfeld!’ host Greg Gutfeld that Democrats are “much more intolerant” than Republicans and that the party is now associated with Wall Street and the Military Industrial Complex, unlike the old Democrat party of the past.

Meanwhile, Gabbard has also expressed similar sentiments regarding the Democrat party as well.

“I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are hostile to people of faith & spirituality, demonize the police & protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war,” Gabbard stated.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!