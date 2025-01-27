Chiefs Set To Face Eagles In Highly Anticipated Super Bowl Rematch

A view of the Vince Lombardi Trophy and the helmets of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles before a press conference (Photo by Peter Casey/Getty Images)

10:44 AM – Monday, January 27, 2025

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles have secured their ticket to the Super Bowl, setting up a highly anticipated rematch of their showdown from two years ago.

The Chiefs edged out Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a narrow 32-29 victory.

The win marks the fourth time in five seasons that the Bills’ playoff runs have come to an end thanks to the Chiefs.

The Chiefs-Bills game was an intense back and forth, featuring six lead changes. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was able to cap off a long drive with a go-ahead field goal — giving the Chiefs a three point lead late into the fourth quarter.

Down three, the Bills were unable to answer back, securing the Chiefs’ return to the superbowl.

President Donald Trump took to social media to congratulate the team on their victory.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs. What a GREAT Team, Coach, Quarterback, and virtually everything else, including those fantastic FANS, that voted for me (MAGA!) in record numbers. Likewise, congratulations to the Buffalo Bills on a tremendous season. They will do a lot of winning long into the future!!!” Trump wrote.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles trounced the Washington Commanders by a score of 55-23.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley were both able to score three touchdowns in the game, leading to the decisive victory.

The Eagles set a league record for most points ever scored in an NFC championship game.

The Chiefs will now look to finish with their third Super Bowl victory in a row, which has never been done in the National Football League (NFL). The Chiefs previously defeated Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl two years ago by a score of 38-35.

For the Eagles, this Super Bowl represents a chance to redeem themselves and prove they can beat Mahomes on the biggest stage. The team features superstar running back Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 2,000 yards this season. He is the ninth player in NFL history to complete the feat.

Super Bowl 59 is set to be played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 9th in the highly anticipated Super Bowl rematch.

