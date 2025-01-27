Senator Johnson Aims To ‘Uncover And Expose The Truth’ As Chairman Of Senate Permanent Subcommittee On Investigations

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) speaks during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing with U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on April 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Gabriella Sable

12:05 PM – Monday, January 27, 2025

The Chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, Senator Ron Johnson, says one of the main goals of the committee will be to bring transparency about the government’s poor response to COVID-19.

“Overall, it’s to uncover and expose the truth. I’ve said repeatedly leading up to this, I will be like a mosquito in a nudist column. It’s a target-rich environment. A big emphasis is going to be our miserably failed response to COVID,” Johnson told One America News.

Johnson (R-Wis.) says one of the big things his committee will investigate is the government’s failure to assist people who are vaccine injured.

“A big focus of the committee will be to help people who were injured by the COVID injection,” Johnson stated. “Because they have been gaslit and their injuries haven’t been taken seriously and they can’t find adequate treatment or effective treatment.”

Johnson added that new information is coming to light about adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine through Freedom of Information Act requests filed by the Children’s Health Defense.

“I noticed that [Children’s Health Defense] finally through their F.O.I.A. lawsuits obtained some of the empirical Bayesian and PRR analysis of their safety surveillance systems,” said Johnson.

New emails showed the Federal Drug Administration had emailed the Center for Disease Control’s Immunization Safety Office, warning about major adverse reactions to the vaccines, yet nothing was done. These were posted on the FDA’s website following the Children’s Health Defense’s motion for timely processing of documents, after waiting two years to receive the information.

“[This is] Information I’ve been asking from these agencies for literally years that should have been turned over for years,” Johnson continued. “We shouldn’t have had to wait this long. So we are going to really focus on making these government agencies transparent.”

Johnson argues that there needs to be more truth in science.

“We need to return integrity to science. You know, science has been corrupted. Uh, these federal agencies have been captured and they’ve been corrupted as well,” Johnson espoused.

Johnson further emphasized that Americans need access to all the information about these drugs before making the decision to take them.

“My job is to expose that truth and make sure the American public is fully aware of what’s happening inside their government,” Johnson said. “And also have, fully informed consent when it comes to taking drugs. And hopefully never mandated [to take one], but that’s what happened last time. These injections were mandated without informed consent.”

