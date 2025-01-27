Speaker Johnson Invites Trump To Address Joint Session Of Congress At State Of The Union 

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on January 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. Johnson, and House leadership, in the press conference, discussed President Trump’s agenda, as criticism grows from Senate Republicans over the President’s pardons of January 6 rioters. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:42 AM – Monday, January 27, 2025

GOP Speaker Mike Johnson has invited President Donald Trump to address Congress on March 4th.

According to Fox News Digital, in a letter obtained by the outlet, Johnson (R-La.) wrote to Trump, crediting his great leadership for the positive changes already seen so far in the country.

“Thanks to your strong leadership and bold action in the first days of your presidency, the United States is already experiencing a resurgence of patriotism, unity, and hope for the future,” he wrote. “Your administration and the 119th Congress working together have the chance to make these next four years some of the most consequential in our nation’s history.”

“To that end, it is my distinct honor and great privilege to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in the Chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives, to share your America First vision for our legislative future. I eagerly await your response,” he concluded.

The invite comes as the president is expected to address House GOPs at their annual issues conference and retreat. This year, it is being held in South Florida.

Additionally, House Republicans will be meeting at Trump’s golf course for the next three days as they discuss government spending plans and possible strategies for a major conservative policy overhaul.

