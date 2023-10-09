Celebrity Chef Michael Chiarello Dead At 61

Chef Michael Chiarello prepares food at Delta Presents Food with Altitude featuring Michael Chiarello, Michelle Bernstein, Linton Hopkins, Andrea Robinson and Jean-Paul Bourgeois during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By FOOD & WINE at Union Square Events Kitchen on October 16, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

1:00 PM – Monday, October 9, 2023

Celebrity chef and Food Network host Michael Chiarello has passed away at 61-years-old after suffering from an acute allergic reaction that triggered anaphylactic shock, according to his company Gruppo Chiarello.

Chiarello died on Saturday at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, California, where he was being treated for the allergic reaction.

Anaphylactic shock occurs when the immune system fights off an allergic reaction, causing blood pressure to drop and airways to narrow.

Chiarello’s family expressed their love for him, saying that he united people through the “joy of shared meals” and creating memorable moments at the table.

“As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts. His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life’s flavors,” his family said in a statement.

Chiarello was born on Jan. 26th, 1962, in Red Bluff, California.

He was well-known for hosting shows on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living and the Cooking Channel for a decade. His Emmy-winning cooking show “Easy Entertaining With Michael Chiarello” ran for 10 seasons on Food Network.

He also appeared as a guest chef on the “Today” show and “The View.”

Chiarello opened his first Napa Valley restaurant, Tra Vigne, in 1987, and later opened restaurants like Bottega, Ottimo, and Coqueta.

He also ventured into winemaking in 1999, when he started Chiarello Family Vineyards.

Chiarello was named Chef of the Year from Food & Wine Magazine in 1985, and later received the Chef of the Year award in 1995.

“Chef Michael Chiarello’s passion for food and life will forever be etched in our kitchens and our hearts. While we mourn Michael’s passing, we also celebrate his legacy that continues with his restaurants, Bottega, Coqueta (San Francisco and Napa Valley), and Ottimo,” Gruppo Chiarello said in a statement.

“In remembrance, we ask that you join us in celebrating his remarkable journey and the incredible impact he had on the world of food, wine, and family by inviting you to share a meal with your family and friends to remind all of us that the bonds forged over a meal are among life’s most precious treasures.”

Chiarello’s company added that funeral arrangements will be private. Instead of flowers, his family requests donations to the foundation Meals on Wheels, “ensuring his commitment to culinary excellence and sustainability lives on.”

