Israel Calls Up 300K Reservists To Defend Against Hamas

Israeli army soldiers deploy in the southern city of Sderot on October 8, 2023. The death toll surged to almost 1,000 since Palestinian militant group Hamas launched its massive surprise attack on Israel with a barrage of rockets and a massive ground assault, officials on both sides said on October 8. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP)

OAN’s Sophia Flores, Nathaniel Mannor, Chloe Hauxwell

12:20 PM – Monday, October 9, 2023

A record 300,000 reservists have been drafted by Israel in response to the multi-front attack by Hamas.

On Monday, the chief military spokesman for the Jewish State, Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari, said that Israeli aircrafts have been eyeing Gaza targets while ground forces work to take back border towns and villages.

Israel says it will not stop until the Hamas military infrastructure is dismantled.

Officials maintain that this task will likely include a ground invasion and will take months.

This draft is the largest-ever for Israel. Individuals who are required to join the draft are those under 40-years-old who previously enlisted or retired from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

“We have never drafted so many reservists on such a scale,” Hagari said. “We are going on the offensive.”

In Israel, military service is required of all citizens. All Israelis begin their service at the age of 18.

This comes after the Islamic terrorist group Hamas launched a surprise terror attack on Israel over the weekend. The total death toll has surpassed 1,200, with thousands more injured.

Over 900 people have been killed in Israel and more than 400 killed in Gaza.

Additionally, many Israeli citizens and some American citizens have been reported as being kidnapped by Hamas and have been taken to Gaza as hostages.

