WSJ: Iran Helped Plan Deadly Attack On Israel

10/07/2023 Tehran, Iran. Iranian pro-government supporters celebrate the Hamas attack on Israel with fireworks and by waving a Palestinian flag in Palestine Square in Tehran. Hundreds of pro-government Iranians demonstrated in Palestine Square in Tehran to show their support for Hamas and the Palestinian resistance. Hamas militants launched a coordinated assault, involving air, land, and sea elements, into Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. (Photo by Hossein Beris / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP)

OAN’s Michaelangelo Hernandez

2:10 PM – Monday, October 9, 2023

A new report from the Wall Street Journal alleges that Iran helped Hamas plan their deadly attack on Israel.

Advertisement

A Wall Street Journal report released on Sunday, claimed that Iranian security officials gave the ‘go-ahead’ for the group to attack during a meeting in Beirut last Monday.

Leaders from Hamas and Hezbollah reportedly said they have collaborated with Iran’s Islamic revolutionary guard corps since August to plan the attacks by air, land and sea.

A European official advising the Syrian government substantiates the claims. United States officials say they see no evidence.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement