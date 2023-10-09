WSJ: Iran Helped Plan Deadly Attack On Israel

OAN’s Michaelangelo Hernandez
2:10 PM – Monday, October 9, 2023
A new report from the Wall Street Journal alleges that Iran helped Hamas plan their deadly attack on Israel.
A Wall Street Journal report released on Sunday, claimed that Iranian security officials gave the ‘go-ahead’ for the group to attack during a meeting in Beirut last Monday.
Leaders from Hamas and Hezbollah reportedly said they have collaborated with Iran’s Islamic revolutionary guard corps since August to plan the attacks by air, land and sea.
A European official advising the Syrian government substantiates the claims. United States officials say they see no evidence.
