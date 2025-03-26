CDC Cuts Billions In COVID Funding For Health Departments Nationwide

People protesting personnel cuts at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) hold signs outside the organization’s main headquarters on March 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Some Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) employees have sent a letter to CDC leadership, they argue their dismissals were unfair and violated due process as they face a deadline that could officially end their employment status. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

1:54 PM – Wednesday, March 26, 2025

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is pulling COVID-19 funding for health departments across the country.

Advertisement

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Tuesday that they are cutting back $11.4 billion in funds from state and community health departments, non government organizations, and international recipients.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is over, and HHS will no longer waste billions of taxpayer dollars responding to a non-existent pandemic that Americans moved on from years ago,” HHS Director of Communications Andrew Nixon said in a statement. “HHS is prioritizing funding projects that will deliver on President Trump’s mandate to address our chronic disease epidemic and Make America Healthy Again.”

HHS currently oversees 13 agencies, including the CDC, which has the role of protecting the health of Americans. Notices began surfacing Monday, and awardees have 30 days to reconcile their expenditures.

The latest cuts come after other cuts already have taken place under Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. This includes the cancellation of hundreds of millions of dollars in grants for research into vaccine hesitancy, LGBTQ people and supporting HIV prevention.

“Now that the pandemic is over, the grants and cooperative agreements are no longer necessary as their limited purpose has run out,” read notices of termination sent to grantees Monday and shared with NBC News.

According to NBC News, the funds were used for COVID-19 testing and vaccination, and to support community health workers. The funds also supported global COVID-19 projects.

According to the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) website, HHS also canceled $877 million in grants to the Texas Department of Health and $482 million to Florida’s Department of Health.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!