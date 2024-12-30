Border Patrol Agents Find 2 Backpacks Holding $1.1M Worth Of Cocaine

Border Patrol assigned to the Blaine Sector seized approximately 78 pounds of cocaine. (Photo via: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:49 PM – Monday, December 30, 2024

Near the Canadian border, Border Patrol agents discovered two backpacks filled with cocaine, valued at $1.1 million.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the two agents discovered the black bags in forests close to the border in Lynden last week when they were on patrol in Washington’s Blaine Sector.

They discovered thirty “brick-like” packages containing 78 pounds of a “white powdery substance” that turned out to be cocaine after being tested.

How the bags even got there and the reason for their disposal were not immediately apparent.

“Thanks to the vigilance of Blaine Sector Border Patrol agents these dangerous narcotics were prevented from reaching our communities,” stated Chief Patrol Agent Rosario “Pete” Vasquez. “Our agents work tirelessly day in and day out to protect this nation, and this seizure highlights that crucial commitment.”

CBP immediately turned the drugs over to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), officials stated.

The investigation is still ongoing.

