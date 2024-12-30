NYPD: 6 Injured In Bronx Shooting, Suspects On The Run 

(Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:48 PM – Monday, December 30, 2024

Six people, including a 12-year-old girl and her 40-year-old mother, have been wounded in a mass shooting in the Bronx.

According to the New York Police Department, the girl, her mother and four men were wounded in a shooting at 3544 White Plains Road just before 5:00 p.m.

The authorities noted that one of the intended targets had used the mother, who was shopping at the store at the time with her daughter, as a human shield when gunfire erupted.

The NYPD believes that two suspects were involved and that they ran from the scene immediately after firing, heading northbound on White Plains Road.

“Tonight, in the Gun Hill section of the Bronx, we had a brazen and heartless attack by two shooters that opened fire in the middle of the street and into a crowded convenience store, striking six people, including a 40-year-old mother and her 12-year-old daughter that were used as shields, the mother used as a shield, by the intended targets of the shooting,” said NYPD interim Chief of Department John Chell.

Detectives are searching the neighborhood for any footage that could aid in identifying the gunmen, and some minor ballistic evidence was found at the scene, though they did not go into detail.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is still ongoing, and the shooters’ motives have not been determined by the police.

