North Korea Pledges To Introduce ‘Toughest’ Anti-U.S. Policy Ahead Of Trump’s Inauguration

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:58 PM – Monday, December 30, 2024

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un vowed to enact the “toughest” policies against the United States, with less than a month before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Kim’s comments came during a five day meeting with the Workers’ Party of Korea, where party leaders slammed the United States’ alliance with Japan and South Korea as a “nuclear military bloc for aggression.”

“This reality clearly shows to which direction we should advance and what we should do and how,” the party stated, referring to the Western alliance.

Kim stated that the United States is “the most reactionary state that regards anti-communism as its invariable state policy.”

The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) covered the meeting, stating that the party “clarified the strategy for the toughest anti-U.S. counteraction to be launched aggressively,” by North Korea, without elaborating on specific policies to go along with the anti-American agenda.

Trump was able to establish relations with Kim in his first term before quickly collapsing over policy disagreements. However, some experts believe Trump will have a tougher time diplomatically re-engaging with North Korea as Trump has vowed to turn his attention towards the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

North Korea’s support for Russia in the war in Ukraine could also prove to be another point of contention in the turbulent relations between North Korea and the United States.

North Korea has sent roughly 10,000 troops to fight alongside Russian soldiers in Ukraine, which has worried Western officials that Russia may provide North Korea with materials and technology to aid in their nuclear weapons program.

“We are also deeply concerned about the possibility for any transfer of nuclear- or ballistic missile-related technology to the DPRK, which would jeopardize the international non-proliferation efforts and threaten peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and across the globe,” stated South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in a joint statement.

Additionally, Kim’s regime issued a statement through state media regarding South Korea’s recent martial law incident, which resulted in the initiation of the impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeoul.

“The shocking incident of the puppet Yoon Suk Yeol regime, which was faced with a serious governance crisis and an impeachment crisis, suddenly declared a martial law decree and unhesitatingly wielded the guns and knives of its fascist dictatorship,” the KCNA stated.

“The international community is sternly watching, with assessments that the martial law incident exposed vulnerabilities in South Korean society … and that Yoon Suk Yeol’s political life could face an early end,” the state media apparatus continued.

