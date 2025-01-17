Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Jelly Roll, Sting, To Perform In FireAid Benefit Concert For L.A. Fire Victims

1. Billie Eilish (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) 2. Lady Gaga (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Haus Laboratories) 3. Musician Sting (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) 4. Jelly Roll (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:17 PM – Friday, January 17, 2025

A FireAid benefit concert is set to be held for Los Angeles-area wildfire relief, with stars like Sting, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, the Red Hot Chili Peppers set to perform.

The concert, which was announced last week, is set to take place in two venues, the Intuit Dome and at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on January 30th.

The benefit concert will be broadcasted and streamed live on Apple Music, Apple TV, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudum, Paramount+, Prime Video, the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps and YouTube. It is also set to be shown at selected AMC Theaters across the country.

The press release stated that all contributions to FireAid will “be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation, for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters … All proceeds from the FireAid benefit concert at Intuit Dome and Kia Forum will go directly to the event’s designated beneficiaries.”

Some featured in the line-up include Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lil Baby, Pink, Rod Stewart, Gwen Stefani, Green Day, Jelly Roll, Gracie Abrams, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, Tate McRae, Dave Matthews, John Mayer and Earth, Wind & Fire. Additional artists are expected to be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the benefit concert will go on sale Wednesday, January 22nd at 12p.m. PST via Ticketmaster.

Since the wildfires began, celebrities and entertainment organizations have pledged millions to help those who have been displaced or lost their homes.

The Recording Academy and MusiCares have launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort with a $1 million donation and thanks to additional contributions, they’ve already distributed $2 million in emergency aid.

The 67th annual Grammy Awards will still take place Sunday, February 2nd, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, though the Recording Academy has refocused its aim to support relief efforts.

