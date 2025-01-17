Family of Murdered American Hostage on Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal

OAN Staff Stephanie Myers
1:00 PM – Friday, January 17, 2025

Officials announce Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire deal, which will see the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. This comes on the heels of President-elect Trump’s inauguration with his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said to have played a major part in the deal. One America’s Stephanie Myers speaks with Ronen Neutra, the father of murdered American hostage Omer Neutra, about how the ceasefire deal will impact his family.

Share this post!