Family of Murdered American Hostage on Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal

OAN Staff Stephanie Myers
1:00 PM – Friday, January 17, 2025
Officials announce Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire deal, which will see the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. This comes on the heels of President-elect Trump’s inauguration with his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said to have played a major part in the deal. One America’s Stephanie Myers speaks with Ronen Neutra, the father of murdered American hostage Omer Neutra, about how the ceasefire deal will impact his family.