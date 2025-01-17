Trump, Chinese Pres. Xi Jinping Speak On Phone

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a welcoming ceremony November 9, 2017 in Beijing, China. Trump is on a 10-day trip to Asia. (Photo by Thomas Peter-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Jacob Miller

1:39 PM – Friday, January 17, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart are already starting off the second Trump administration on a good note.

In a Truth Social post on Friday, Trump announced that he chatted on the phone with China’s President Xi Jinping.

He says they talked about a slew of issues including fentanyl, trade, TikTok and other shared issues.

Trump expects the two to solve many problems together and work to make a more peaceful world.

“I just spoke to Chairman Xi Jinping of China. The call was a very good one for both China and the U.S.A. It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together, and starting immediately,” Trump wrote. “We discussed balancing Trade, Fentanyl, TikTok, and many other subjects. President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!”

Xi is sending his vice president, Han Zheng, as his special representative to Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

