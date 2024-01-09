Bill Clinton Seen Vacationing With Newsom At Mexican Resort After Unsealing Of Epstein Document Dump

(L)Former President Bill Clinton speaks onstage during the Clinton Global Initiative September 2023 Meeting at New York Hilton Midtown on September 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Clinton Global Initiative)/ (R)US President Joe Biden talks with California Governor Gavin Newsom. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

11:41 AM – Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Accompanying California Governor Gavin Newsom and his spouse, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, on their vacation at the Four Seasons Resort in Tamarindo, Mexico, was former President Bill Clinton. The trip follows the release of unsealed Jeffrey Epstein court records that stated how Clinton preferred his mistresses “young” and that he undoubtedly went on Epstein’s jet “Lolita Express” a handful of times.

The New York Post reported on Monday that the three were seen riding on a golf cart together, with Clinton wearing blue shorts and a multicolored short-sleeved shirt.

It is unknown if Hillary Clinton came to the resort as well.

According to reports, Bill was staying on a remote property under the protection of the U.S. Secret Service that could only be reached via a private entryway.

The former Democrat president was spotted in central Mexico two days ago when he traveled to San Miguel de Allende.

On social media, the city’s mayor praised the visit.

“Even Bill Clinton walks calmly and safely through the streets of San Miguel de Allende, enjoying its unique beauty and kindness of the people of San Miguel de Allende,” Mayor Mauricio Trejo Pureco posted on X.

Although he has not yet been reported as being connected to any specific criminal conduct or wrongdoing, at least as of now, Bill Clinton was thrown back into the sphere of influence surrounding Epstein last week with the release of documents related to the financier and pedophile.

One instance is from Johanna Sjoberg, an Epstein accuser, who testified in 2016 that Epstein told her the former president “likes them young,” alluding to his predilection for women.

Additional mentions in the court records include Virginia Giuffre, another Epstein victim, attempting to compel Bill Clinton to be disposed of in a 2015 lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for her involvement in Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.

Although the former president has acknowledged traveling the world in Epstein’s private jet, he still doubled down and adamantly maintained that he was “unaware” of Epstein’s depraved sexual offenses.

Bill Clinton and Newsom have reportedly been close friends for quite some time, even before their most recent sighting. In 2016, Newsom wished the former president a happy 70th birthday and expressed his gratitude for their friendship and Bill’s leadership.

Additionally, the governor of California spoke at a Clinton Global Initiative 2022 gathering that addressed climate change.

