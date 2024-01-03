BREAKING: Jeffrey Epstein Court Papers Released, Names Listed In 943-Page Document

US President Bill Clinton (R) points his thumb to Great Britian’s Prince Andrew (L) as they head off for a round of golf at the Farm Neck Golf Club 27 in Martha’s Vineyard. (Photo by PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

6:24 PM – Wednesday, January 3, 2024

U.S. District New York Judge Loretta Preska’s ordered release of 187 names that had been previously withheld from court records in a case against Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime accomplice and lover, have finally been unveiled.

Their release was ordered by Judge Preska in December, but she allowed the Jane and John Does to file an appeal.

Among the figures listed were Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Doug Band, a longtime advisor to former President Clinton, Alan Dershowitz, and Jean-Luc Brunel, a French modeling agent who killed himself last year.

Epstein was involved with U.S. presidents, foreign prime ministers, the Royal Family, Hollywood celebrities, notable academics, members of the modeling and fashion industries, religious leaders, and other public figures within the government.

Names of several underage victims of Epstein and the identity of at least one individual who the court claimed had been mistakenly identified were among those suppressed.

The 943-page document is posted here: https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/24253239/1324-epstein-documents-943-pages.pdf

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

