Senator Menendez: ‘I’m Innocent’

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) stands in an elevator after leaving his office in the Hart Senate Office Building on September 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. Menendez will address Senate Democrats in a caucus meeting later today, a day after being arraigned on federal bribery charges in New York City. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley

12:02 PM – Tuesday, January 9, 2023

When speaking on the Senate floor over his corruption charges, Senator Bob Menendez said he’s innocent and intends to prove it.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Senator Menendez (D-N.J.) argued that the government’s tactics against him harm the political establishment.

“The United States Attorney’s office has engaged not in a prosecution, but a persecution,” Menendez said.

His speech comes as Menendez and his wife face multiple corruption charges. He’s accused of accepting bribes and using his position as the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman to benefit from the Egyptian government.

Meanwhile, a superseding indictment accused the Democrat of helping the Qatari government arrange a deal with a New Jersey real estate developer.

Coming to his own defense, Menendez argued that all of the information mentioned in the superseding indictments has been available to the Justice Department since the beginning.

“Why did the government not proceed with all of these accusations from the beginning?” he questioned. “The answer is clear to me. By filing three indictments, it allows the government to keep the sensational story in the press. It poisons the jury pool, and it seeks to convict me in the court of public opinion.”

The 70-year-old maintained that he’s held the two countries accountable and has been steadfast when it comes to human rights.

He highlighted Senate and Congressional delegations that traveled to Egypt in 2021 and 2023. Menendez claimed that the indictment “tellingly fails” to mention moments where he confronted Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi over the worsening human rights situation.

“You can’t challenge the leader of an authoritarian state in public and among other members of Congress and take actions adverse to their interests, and at the same time serve as an agent of that foreign government,” Menendez argued.

The embattled senator got emotional near the end of his speech, but asserted that he’s never chosen the easy path and doesn’t plan on starting anytime soon.

“After 50 years of public service, this is not how I wanted to celebrate my golden jubilee,” Menendez said. “But I have never violated the public trust. I have been a patriot for and of my country.”

Although Menendez has stepped down from his committee position, he has pleaded not guilty and refuses to resign.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!