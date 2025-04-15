Biden Sparks Backlash After Referring To Black Children As ‘Colored Kids’ During First Major Remarks Since Leaving WH

: Former U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a conference hosted by the Advocates, Counselors, and Representatives for the Disabled (ACRD) on April 15, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. ACRD champions the rights of those who depend on Social Security and disability services. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:00 PM – Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Former President Joe Biden made his first public remarks since leaving the White House, referring to Black children as “colored kids”—a comment that quickly sparked backlash online, including criticism from voices on the left.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Biden told an anecdote about his childhood migration from Scranton, Pennsylvania, to Wilmington, Delaware, in which he remarked that until his family moved to “The First State,” he had “never seen hardly any Black people.”

“I was only going in fourth grade,” Biden stated, as he recalled his mother driving him to Catholic school in Wilmington. “And I remember seeing kids going by, at the time called ‘colored kids,’ on a bus go by — they never turned right to go to Claymont High School.”

He went on to say that discovering Black children were banned from attending public schools with White students “sparked my sense of outrage as a kid.”

Meanwhile, many social media users were taken aback by the “colored kids” remark, with one user posting: “Imagine if President Trump referred to Black kids as ‘colored kids.’ The liberals would be fake outraged and they wouldn’t shut up for days. So, who’s the actual racist?”

President Donald Trump did not react to Biden’s remarks. However, he did repost a short clip of Biden’s statement to his Truth Social.

Biden’s speech at the national conference of Advocates, Counselors and Representatives for the Disabled (ACRD) centered around Social Security and the disabled.

“Social Security is more than a government program. It’s a sacred promise,” Biden argued, before accusing Republicans in Congress of wanting to “cut and gut” the program. “Who the hell do they think they are!?” an enraged Biden said before pulling back. “I will not go further. I’ll get in trouble,” he added.

Biden did not mention President Trump by name during his nearly 30-minute speech. Nonetheless, the former Democrat commander-in-chief alluded to charges of Social Security “theft” that he suggested was made by Trump and Special Government Employee (SGE) Elon Musk.

Democrats have claimed that Social Security workforce reductions and office closures, as well as stricter identity verification measures, are the negative affects of Trump administration policies on Social Security. However, conservatives argue that the administration is cutting waste in the federal government while guaranteeing that payments supported by U.S. taxpayers are not being utilized fraudulently.

“Those 300-year-old folk getting that Social Security, I want to meet them,” Biden joked. “I’d like to figure out how they live that long.”

“Hell of a thing, man. I’m looking for longevity.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!