Hegseth’s Top Adviser Dan Caldwell Put ‘On Leave’ Amid Pentagon Leak Probe

OAN Staff James Meyers

4:24 PM – Tuesday, April 15, 2025

One of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s leading advisers, Dan Caldwell, was escorted out of the Pentagon on Tuesday — after being identified during an investigation into confidential leaks at the Department of Defense (DOD).

According to Reuters, Caldwell was placed on administrative leave for “an unauthorized disclosure,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“The investigation remains ongoing,” the official said without providing details about the nature of the alleged disclosure, including whether it was made to a journalist or to someone else.

Caldwell previously worked at Defense Priorities and Concerned Veterans for America, a group that used to be led by Hegseth. He was also known for his work in foreign policy, arguing that the U.S. should reduce its influence in Europe and pull out military forces in Iraq and Syria.

Hegseth’s chief of staff, Joe Kasper, signed a March 21st memo requesting an investigation into “recent unauthorized disclosures of national security information involving sensitive communications.”

Kasper’s memo left open the possibility of a polygraph, although it is unclear if Caldwell was subject to one.

“The use of polygraphs in the execution of this investigation will be in accordance with applicable law and policy,” Kasper wrote in the memo. “This investigation will commence immediately and culminate in a report to the Secretary of Defense.”

He wrote that “information identifying a party responsible for an unauthorized disclosure” would be referred for criminal prosecution.

His role was considered under the radar in a leaked text chain on the messaging app Signal, which was revealed by The Atlantic in March.

In the messages, Hegseth named Caldwell as the best staff point of contact for the National Security Council — as it prepared for the possible launch of strikes against Houthis in Yemen.

