Biden To Deliver First Major Speech Since Leaving The WH, Addressing Disability Advocates

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:45 AM – Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Former President Joe Biden is anticipated to deliver his first major speech since leaving the White House, speaking on the disabled and Social Security.

On Tuesday, Biden is expected to deliver a speech before the national conference of Advocates, Counselors and Representatives for the Disabled (ACRD).

“We are deeply honored President Biden is making his first public appearance at ACRD’s sold-out conference,” the group’s executive director, Rachel Buck, said in a press release provided to Fox Digital. The conference will be held in Chicago.

“As bipartisan leaders have long agreed, Americans who retire after paying into Social Security their whole lives deserve the vital support and caring services they receive. As a result, we are thrilled the President will be joining us to discuss how we can work together for a stable and successful future for Social Security.”

According to their website, ACRD is an advocacy organization that works on equipping “disability professionals with the tools, technology, and training to lead the industry forward.”

“Our mission is to empower and educate disability representatives by providing comprehensive training, fostering leadership skills, promoting technological proficiency, and offering valuable networking opportunities,” according to its website.

According to the press release, Biden will headline the event, and it will ultimately focus on strengthening Social Security. He will be accompanied by Senator Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), former Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), and former Democrat Maryland Governor and Social Security Administrator Martin O’Malley.

Social Security plays a major role in supporting people with disabilities in the United States. There are two main federal programs run by the Social Security Administration (SSA) that provide financial assistance to disabled individuals.

However, there have also been numerous cases where Americans were caught abusing Social Security disability benefits by falsely claiming to be disabled or exaggerating their condition. Fraud in the Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) systems does occur, though officials claim that it is not common.

Blunt stated in a press statement that discussions will focus on enhancing the Social Security system to meet the needs of Americans by “reducing red tape, strengthening claims processing, and ensuring unnecessary spending is eliminated.”

“Social Security is a sacred promise between generations,” O’Malley, who serves as chair of ACRD’s Advisory Board, stated in the press release. “It’s a promise that ensures dignity in retirement, security after tragedy, and support for those with disabilities. We are deeply grateful to the President for joining us at ACRD to discuss how we can keep that promise for all Americans.”

The event is being described as Biden’s first speech since leaving the Oval Office. Nevertheless, he has delivered remarks after January 20th, including speaking before the National High School Model United Nations in March, which received little media attention — as well as joining an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers event in early April.

